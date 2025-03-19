Live radar: Track strong-to-severe storms headed toward Chicago area

The Chicago area could see strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with snow developing overnight into Thursday.

Parts of the Chicago area south of Interstate 80 are at an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, while the rest of the area is at a slightly lower "slight" risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A tornado watch has been issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Newton County in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

"A couple of strong tornadoes" are possible in the watch area, which extends south to Centralia in Illinois, west to Davenport in Iowa, and east to Lafayette in Indiana. It will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Gusty winds are expected across the area, but severe storms could cause damaging wind gusts, large hail and even isolated tornadoes, according to forecast models.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar is capturing the scene as the storm system approaches the area.

After the thunderstorms pass, rain is expected to continue, along with gusty winds. As temperatures drop, that rain could transition to wet snow, with wind-blown snow potentially causing issues on area roadways.

By the time the snow moves out of the area, 1-to-2 inches of accumulations could occur, with locally heavier totals possible, according to forecast models.

The snow is expected to subside by Thursday morning, with blustery conditions and cool temperatures expected, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

