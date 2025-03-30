Live radar: Track strong-to-severe storms headed toward Chicago area

The Chicago area could see strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with isolated tornadoes and damaging winds possible.

Parts of the Chicago area south of Interstate 80 are at an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Other parts of the area east of Interstate 55, including Chicago, Joliet and several other major suburbs, are at a slightly lower "slight" risk, but could still see powerful thunderstorms.

A tornado watch is in effect for Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to tornadoes, damaging winds are possible with the storms, along with an outside chance for damaging hail.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar is capturing the scene as the storm system approaches the area.

After the storms move out of the area, winds are expected to shift out of the north and temperatures are expected to drop considerably, with highs only reaching into the low-to-mid 40s on Monday. Any remaining rain in the area overnight could transition to mixed precipitation or even brief snow, but significant accumulations are not expected at this time.

