Live radar: Track strong thunderstorms heading toward Chicago area

As tornadoes fire up in western Illinois, some southern suburbs are now under a tornado watch

The Chicago area could see thunderstorms Sunday night and into Monday morning, but some communities are now under a tornado watch.

That watch will include LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties, and will run through 4 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to the potential for tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible overnight, according to the alert from the NWS.

Other parts of the Chicago area could see strong thunderstorms, with gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar is capturing the scene as the storm system approaches the area.

After the storms move out of the area, winds are expected to continue well into Monday, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour and cooler temperatures.

