Live Radar: Track strong storms, heavy downpours ahead of Wednesday morning commute

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Ahead of a cold front moving in, the Chicago area is seeing a stormy Wednesday morning, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning across Cook, Will, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake Counties and more.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.