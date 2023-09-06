Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track strong storms, heavy downpours ahead of Wednesday morning commute

Heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds are expected to sweep through the Chicago area through 8 a.m.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Ahead of a cold front moving in, the Chicago area is seeing a stormy Wednesday morning, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning across Cook, Will, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake Counties and more.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us