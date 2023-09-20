Live Radar: Track storms, rain, flood advisories Wednesday morning

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roma reported showers and thundershowers were developing early Wednesday and will continue to develop through the mid-morning hours to the west, including in McHenry, DeKalb, Lake, Cook and Kane Counties. In those counties, a flood advisory was in effect until 8:45 a.m.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.