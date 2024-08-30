Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track storms, heavy rain Friday morning

Showers and storms were expected to last through the Friday morning commute

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Showers and storms were in the Chicago-are forecast Friday, with stronger storms accompanied by thunder and lightning expected to the north and west.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

