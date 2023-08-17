Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track storms, heavy rain ahead of your morning commute

Heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds are expected to sweep through the Chicago area through 10 a.m.

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. The latest forecast can be found here.

A line of scattered rain and potentially strong storms expected to quickly sweep through parts of the Chicago area early Thursday could snarl morning commutes as heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail are all possible.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

