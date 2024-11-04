Live Radar: Track steady rain, heavy downpours Monday

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Monday in the Chicago area was off to a soggy start, with rain and strong winds expected to last through all day and continue into early Tuesday morning, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"A rainy cloudy, windy day, not only today but tomorrow," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the wet weather.

The steady rain was expected to continue throughout the day Monday, with heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder possible in some parts overnight and into Tuesday.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.