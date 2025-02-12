Live radar: Track snow as it approaches Chicago area this week

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area, leading to school closures and serious concerns about travel impacts.

According to the advisory, areas near Lake Michigan could see locally heavier snowfall, but accumulations of 3-to-6 inches are possible, according to forecast models.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar will capture the scene as the storm system approaches the area.

Dozens of schools have either canceled classes for Wednesday or have announced early dismissals to miss the brunt of the storm, which could arrive in the afternoon and evening hours, according to forecast models.

Areas to the north of Interstate 55 are expected to see slightly heavier accumulations, though the areas close to Lake Michigan could see some lake-enhancement of the snow showers, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Parts of southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, are under a winter storm warning as a result of the heavy snow.

The snow is expected to start subsiding after the evening commute, with some scattered snow showers expected to stick around the area late into the evening.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE