Chicago Weather

Live radar: Track snow as it approaches Chicago area this week

Anywhere from 3-to-6 inches of snow could fall across the area, triggering a winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area, leading to school closures and serious concerns about travel impacts.

According to the advisory, areas near Lake Michigan could see locally heavier snowfall, but accumulations of 3-to-6 inches are possible, according to forecast models.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

NBC 5's Interactive Radar will capture the scene as the storm system approaches the area.

Dozens of schools have either canceled classes for Wednesday or have announced early dismissals to miss the brunt of the storm, which could arrive in the afternoon and evening hours, according to forecast models.

Areas to the north of Interstate 55 are expected to see slightly heavier accumulations, though the areas close to Lake Michigan could see some lake-enhancement of the snow showers, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Parts of southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, are under a winter storm warning as a result of the heavy snow.

Local

Chicago Forecast 9 mins ago

What time will the heaviest snow fall in the Chicago area? When storm could peak

Chicago Weather 11 mins ago

Dozens of Chicago-area schools announce closures ahead of expected snow. Here's a list

The snow is expected to start subsiding after the evening commute, with some scattered snow showers expected to stick around the area late into the evening.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us