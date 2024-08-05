Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track showers, storms ahead of your morning commute

Severe weather was threatening the Chicago area Monday, with chances for heavy downpours, hail, damaging winds and the possibility of a tornado

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

A stormy day with the threat of severe weather is in store for the Chicago area Monday, with some waking up to rain and rumbles of thunder.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In the afternoon, more chances for showers and storms were expected, along with the chance for severe weather. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, all weather hazards will be at play, including heavy downpours, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, hail and the possibility of a tornado.

At 6:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to thunderstorms. The ground stop was set to expire at 7:45 a.m.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us