Live Radar: Track showers, storms ahead of your morning commute

A stormy day with the threat of severe weather is in store for the Chicago area Monday, with some waking up to rain and rumbles of thunder.

In the afternoon, more chances for showers and storms were expected, along with the chance for severe weather. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, all weather hazards will be at play, including heavy downpours, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, hail and the possibility of a tornado.

At 6:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport due to thunderstorms. The ground stop was set to expire at 7:45 a.m.

