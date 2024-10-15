Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track rounds of rain, heavy downpours ahead of Tuesday commute

Rain was expected to last into the afternoon and evening in some parts

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Parts of the Chicago area Tuesday woke up to rain, rumbles of thunder and even some hail as lake effect showers swept through much of Northeast Illinois, with more rain expected through the afternoon -- and after the rain, comes the frost.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us