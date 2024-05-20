Live Radar: Track rain, thunderstorms as severe threat looms in Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Several waves of precipitation are expected to hammer the Chicago area Monday and Tuesday, with a threat of severe weather lasting until a cold front moves through the region.

On Monday, most of northeastern Illinois is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Some storms had already begun to fire near Rockford on Monday, but more are expected during the noon hour, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. A second round of storms could arrive in the mid-afternoon and last through the evening, with any severe storms potentially bringing gusty winds and hail, along with the threat of isolated tornadoes.

Tuesday evening could see more thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Gusty winds, large hail and heavy rain are all possible, along with some tornadoes as the Chicago area sits at a "slight" risk of severe weather. Some parts of northern Illinois, including McHenry, DeKalb and LaSalle counties, will be at an "enhanced" risk, according to the SPC.

You can track the movement of Monday's storms on our live radar.

