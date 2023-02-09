Live Radar: Track Rain, Storms and Possibly Snow as System Moves Across Chicago Area

A system that moved in overnight from the southwest has already brought widespread, heavy rain and fog to the area, creating wet and potentially hazardous travel conditions across the area.

Additionally, a wind advisory the south and southeast set to bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will go into effect at 8 a.m., adding to travel concerns across the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, heavier rain pockets will move to north as the morning progresses.

And though some rain is expected to taper off at times, strong winds will remain.

