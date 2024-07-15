Chicago Weather

Live radar: Track rain and storms across Chicago area, Illinois

The area has been upgraded to a moderate risk of severe weather, a level four out of five, warning of damaging winds gusts in excess of 75 mph, torrential downpours and potentially tornadoes

The Chicago area is under a heightened risk for severe weather as storms move into the region Monday night.

The area has been upgraded to a moderate risk of severe weather, a level four out of five, warning of damaging winds gusts in excess of 75 mph, torrential downpours and potentially tornadoes.

The threat has forced concerts at Wrigley Field to shift times and sparked an alert from the city of Chicago asking residents to delay showers or baths in an overflow action day alert.

The Chicago area has seen multiple rounds of thunderstorms in recent days, leaving sewer systems taxed and officials concerned about potential impacts if more rain falls.

