Live Radar: Track heavy, steady rain across Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.
Heavy, steady rain falling across the Chicago area was leading to snarled traffic and reports of flooding on some roadways. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the rain is expected to taper in the late morning.
CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE
Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.