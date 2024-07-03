Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track heavy rain across Chicago area as busy travel day gets underway

Pockets of rain were expected to continue across the Chicago area through mid-Wednesday morning

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area.

Pockets of heavy rain and showers were moving through the Chicago area Wednesday morning, one of the busiest travel days expected on Illinois roads and at Chicago airports.

In Chicago, traffic was already snarled due to multiple crashes and shooting investigations.

