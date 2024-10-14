Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track another round of rain ahead of your morning commute

Rain was expected to last through the morning in Northwest Indiana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Following early morning showers in Cook and Lake Counties, another round of showers was expected to hit the Chicago area around 7 a.m., with more rain continuing on -and-off in Northwest Indiana.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us