Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Heavy rain moves into Northeast Illinois for morning commute

Heavy rainfall and storms were possible in some parts Tuesday morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

The Tuesday morning commute could be soggy for some as heavy rain off to the west moves into Northeast Illinois, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Scattered showers and waves of heavy rain at times through the morning hours," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that a storm could be possible.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us