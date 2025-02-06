Live radar: Track freezing rain, drizzle impacting Illinois and Indiana

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area, with one-tenth of an inch of ice possibly falling thanks to freezing rain and drizzle.

The icy conditions could impact area roadways and sidewalks, especially as the evening moves along, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Areas south of Interstate 80 could see the biggest impacts, with isolated power outages possible if enough ice accumulation occurs.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar is capturing the scene as mixed precipitation and freezing rain build into the area.

