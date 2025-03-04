Chicago Weather

Live Chicago weather radar: Track heavy rain as part of spring storm

By the morning rush hour commute, the rain will move north and become widespread, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Heavy downpours, isolated thunderstorms, plummeting temperatures and light snow are all in the Chicago weather forecast as a spring storm system moves in beginning Tuesday.

The rainy Chicago forecast comes as other parts of the U.S. is also set to see severe storms and even tornadoes, including parts of New Orleans, Texas, Alabama and New Mexico.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Illinois weather radar showed moderate-to-heavy rain and lightning passing through Grundy, LaSalle, Will and Kankakee counties and spreading into Northwest Indiana.

"Really filling in across the mid-to-late morning hours," Roman said.

On-and-off showers will continue all day, Roman said, with heavy downpours at times for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Use the live radar below to track the rain near you as the storm moves in.

