Live: Chicago Mayor, City Officials Update on ‘Extreme Weather Conditions' at 2 p.m.

NOTE: The press conference will be streamed live in the player above beginning at 2 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, along with other city leaders, will give an update on the "extreme weather conditions" Monday afternoon as the city braces for another round of heavy snowfall.

The mayor, alongside OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice, Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully and other city leaders will "promote the services and resources available to keep residents safe and warm during the extreme weather conditions ahead" beginning at 2 p.m., her office said.

Much of the Chicago area is under a winter storm warning throughout Monday and continuing through Tuesday morning, with more than a foot possible in a matter of hours.

The city could see some of the highest totals with heaviest amounts expected along the lakefront.

A winter storm warning for Cook County that took effect at 3 a.m. Monday will last through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert warns of up to 13 inches of snow, with some locations seeing potentially even higher totals. Wind chills near 20 degrees below zero are also expected.

Several locations saw nearly 2 inches fall by early Monday, but more snow was expected through the afternoon and evening hours.

Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected, making for low visibility and dangerous travel conditions in particular. The NWS notes that the worst conditions are expected late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, impacting commutes both to and from work.

Overnight lows will range from -2 well inland to 10 above zero in northwest Indiana, but wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph will make the wind chill readings between -5 to -15 degrees.

Tuesday morning will still see some light snow across the area. But heavier lake effect snow will continue throughout the afternoon, primarily in Cook County, before tapering to a few light snow showers in the evening.