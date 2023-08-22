Live blog: when oppressive heat will arrive in Chicago, and how to stay safe

To quote Rob Thomas, “man, it’s a hot one,” as the Chicago area braces for record-threatening heat and conditions that could be hazardous to those spending time outdoors in coming days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, heat indices could approach 115 degrees by midweek, with air temperatures of nearly 100 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, schools are altering plans, officials are offering cooling centers in numerous communities, and experts are urging residents to take every available precaution in the days ahead.

Here are the latest headlines.

Timeline of the approaching heat wave

The Chicago area will soon be under an excessive heat warning, but when will the worst of this week’s heat wave arrive?

According to current forecast models, Wednesday could potentially see the hottest heat indices of the week, with some locations potentially facing a heat index of up to 115 degrees.

High temperatures are expected to soar into the upper-90s in most locations.

Thursday could see even hotter temperatures, with some locations potentially hitting the 100-degree mark, but thankfully, the humidity won’t be quite as high.

There are several different scenarios where relief could arrive sooner than Friday, when a cold front sweeps through the region, but forecasters anticipate that the heat will likely last for most of Wednesday and Thursday.

As the Chicago area braces for dangerously hot temperatures, some schools are making changes to battle the conditions, including one district's postponement of the start of the new school year.

Schools announce changes, cancellations, to activities and classes

Schools around the Chicago area are tweaking their schedules and making alterations to their activities in coming days because of the heat.

Here are the latest changes:

-Chicago Public Schools will cancel all outdoor athletic games on Wednesday and Thursday, and will move all practices indoors on those dates.

-Plainfield School District 202 says it will keep students inside for recess, physical education, athletics and other activities both Wednesday and Thursday.

-Mount Carmel High School will shift to half-day schedules beginning Wednesday, with school dismissing at 12:10 p.m. for the remainder of the week. Sports practices will be moved to morning hours.

-Lyons Township High School District #204 will implement early dismissal scheduling, with education taking place from 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

-Valley View’s Lukancic Middle School has canceled baseball and softball games, as well as cross-country meets, from Tuesday to Thursday because of the heat.

-Oak Park River Forest High School will hold PE classes indoors Wednesday and Thursday. Classes held in rooms without air conditioning will be temporarily moved. All athletic practices will be moved to hours before school begins.

The City of Chicago has opened more cooling centers and extended hours ahead of an excessive heat warning that will go into effect Wednesday.

Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: the symptoms to watch for in extreme temperatures

Dangerously-hot temperatures are about to arrive in the Chicago area, and experts are urging the public to acquaint themselves with the symptoms of heat-related illness.

"The biggest problem is, once again, the way that our body usually dissipates heat to keep our temperature where it should be is through sweating and then evaporation of that sweat off the bod," Lewis said, adding that with high temperatures and high humidity, "what happens is, it's very hard for our body to evaporate that heat or that perspiration."

"So we really can't cool ourselves. And that's where we get into trouble during these weather conditions," he said.

Symptoms of heat stroke can include confusion, loss of consciousness, hot, dry skin, seizures, or high body temperature. Heat exhaustion symptoms can include muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness and more.

You can find more information on the NBC Chicago app.

Cooling centers in Chicago

The city of Chicago has announced it will open additional cooling centers, and will extend cooling center hours, amid dangerously-high heat indices in the area.

A full list of the available information can be found on the city's website.

Cooling centers are also available in numerous suburban communities, with Will County’s Emergency Management Agency publishing a list here.

How to keep pets safe

While owners are undoubtedly concerned about staying safe during extremely hot conditions, their pets need just as much help, according to experts.

Keys to keeping pets safe include keeping them hydrated, with experts advising owners to give pets an ounce of water for every pound of weight per day.

Ensure access to clean bowls of water is also key, as is having available water during walks outside.

The paws of pets can also be sensitive to hot conditions on concrete, with experts urging residents to avoid sunny sidewalks or to provide protection for paws during hot conditions.

Experts give tips to keep your pets safe during the summer.

Illinois Tollway to launch patrols to keep motorists safe

Round-the-clock “hot weather patrols” will be launched by the Illinois Tollway this week.

According to officials, those patrols will search for drivers stranded in disabled vehicles, and will respond to *999 motorist assistance calls.

Tollway officials urge motorists to save *999 in their phones in the event of an emergency, and to remain in their vehicles should they need assistance.

Emergency kits with water and jumper cables are also encouraged.

What is the “heat index”

To put things as simply as possible, a “heat index” is a reading that indicates how the air temperature feels, rather than the official temperature reading.

There are a few limitations to heat indices, including its measurement of shaded, lightly-windy areas instead of sunny areas.

For a full explanation, as well as ways to calculate the heat index, you can visit the NBC Chicago app.