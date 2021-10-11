Live Blog: Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of Illinois, Indiana as Severe Threat Looms

The threat of severe weather looms in the forecast for Illinois and Indiana on Monday afternoon and into the evening hours, and as a result a tornado watch has been issued for portions of the two states.

Here are the latest weather headlines from around the Chicago area:

3:47 p.m.: ComEd Positioning Crews, Equipment Ahead of Severe Weather

Utility company ComEd says that it is positioning additional crews and equipment throughout the Chicago area ahead of forecasted severe weather that could hit the region on Monday afternoon.

According to the company, wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour and torrential downpours are possible, which could cause power outages in communities that the utility serves.

The company says that customers can text the word OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report outages and to receive restoration information. Customers can also call 1-800-EDISON1, or report outages via the company’s website.

If residents see downed power lines, they are asked to call ComEd at the above phone number. Residents are urged never to touch downed power lines, and to always assume that lines are dangerous and energized.

Residents are also asked not to approach ComEd workers to inquire about power restoration updates, as crews are practicing social distancing. The immediate areas surrounding crews could also be hazardous, the company says.

3:12 p.m.: Tornado Watch Issued for Northern Illinois, NW Indiana

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch is now in effect for most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana until 9 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

The watch includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

Most of central Illinois, including Springfield and Champaign, will also be impacted by the watch.

The National Weather Service says that isolated tornadoes are possible as thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and early evening hours, along with gusty winds of up to 70 miles per hour and ping pong ball-sized hail in some locations.

Frequent lightning and heavy downpours are also possible with the storms, which are expected to move in from the southwest and toward the northeast at up to 50 miles per hour.

2:02 p.m.: Wind Gust in Excess of 60 MPH Reported in LaSalle County

Ahead of strong-to-severe thunderstorms that are expected to develop in the area on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported a substantial wind gust in LaSalle County.

According to a trained weather spotter at Peru Airport, a gust of 63 miles per hour was recorded at 2:02 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are possible with storms that are expected to develop in the area Monday afternoon and into the evening hours, moving from the south toward the northeast.

1:45 p.m.: Two Rounds of Storms Expected to Develop This Afternoon, Evening

According to the National Weather Service, two rounds of thunderstorms are expected to hit northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, with the second round this evening bringing the potential for strong winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes.

Showers/storms are expanding in coverage this afternoon. There have been indications of mini-supercell structures at times which could result in funnels/brief tornadoes. Another round of storms is expected late afternoon/evening with all severe hazards possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/n4R9EKkXTf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 11, 2021

In the first round, expected to last until approximately 4 p.m., showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop and expand their coverage over northeast Illinois.

Some of those storms could yield brief funnel clouds or tornadoes, but it's unclear how strong those tornadoes would become.

The main event will come in the second round of severe weather, expected to begin around approximately 4 p.m.

Another band of showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the area, moving from the south to the north.

Heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms, which are expected to finish moving through the region around 8 p.m.