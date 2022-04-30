Live Blog: Cook County Added to Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued

A tornado watch is in effect for most of the Chicago area on Saturday, with the possibility of severe weather looming in the forecast.

Thunderstorms are beginning to fire near Pontiac and Streator, moving to the northeast at 40 miles per hour.

Here are the latest headlines:

4:14 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Four Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a new severe thunderstorm warning for several suburban counties as a line of powerful thunderstorms pushes through the area.

The warning includes all of DuPage County, eastern Kendall County, western Cook County and northwestern Will County, and will expire at 5:15 p.m.

The storms could pack wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

The storms could impact Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Naperville, Romeoville, Arlington Heights and Woodridge, among other communities.

4:09 p.m.: Cook County Added to Tornado Watch

A tornado watch for northern Illinois now includes Cook County, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch also includes McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, and remains in effect until 8 p.m.

3:52 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for 3 Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Livingston, Grundy and Will counties until 4:30 p.m.

According to the alert, all of Grundy County, north-central Livingston County and west-central Will County are under the warning.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail have been reported with the storms, and the cell is moving to the northeast at 50 miles per hour.

3:20 p.m.: Line of Thunderstorms Continues to Form in Northern Illinois

As of 3:20 p.m., a line of thunderstorms has begun to form to the west of the NBC 5 viewing area, with large cells forming near Dixon and Ottawa.

According to the National Weather Service, some of the storms could be severe, and are moving to the northeast at 50 miles per hour.

The storms could generate small hail, brief heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes, along with damaging winds.

Tornado Watch Issued for Most of Chicago Area, Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of the Chicago area.

The watch includes 16 Illinois counties, including nine in the NBC 5 viewing area. McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are all in the watch, which will run through 8 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms are possible throughout Illinois and northwest Indiana on Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Some of those storms could potentially cause damaging straight-line winds, hail, heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes.

Chicago-Area Residents Asked to Delay Showers, Laundry Ahead of Severe Weather

Chicago-area officials are asking residents to delay taking showers or washing dishes in an effort to leave room in the region’s sewer system ahead of potential severe weather on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an “overflow prevention alert” on Saturday ahead of a series of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to impact the region.

Overflow Prevention Alert! Reduce your water use during today's rain.

💧 Delay showers and baths

💧 Flush less frequently

💧 Wait to wash dishes or do laundry

💧 Visit https://t.co/PjIMsGhriS

These actions help make room in the sewer system for extra water @chicagoriver pic.twitter.com/FSlFgVhnYA — MWRD (@MWRDGC) April 30, 2022

The alert is designed to help maintain enough room in the region’s sewer system, with extra water anticipated to make its way into sewers because of the inclement weather.