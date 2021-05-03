Live Blog: Strong Thunderstorms Approach Chicago Area, Cubs Game Postponed

Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to work their way into the Chicago area on Monday afternoon, with some strong storms already beginning to fire thanks to the approaching cold front.

The inclement weather has already forced the Chicago Cubs to postpone their Monday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning possible.

Here are the latest weather headlines from around the region.

Tornado Reported Near Springfield

A tornado has been reported near Sherman, a suburb of Springfield, according to the National Weather Service. A tornado warning has been issued for the area.

5:54 pm -- New TORNADO WARNING in effect for areas north/northeast of Springfield. Storm spotters reported a tornado near Sherman. Take cover immediately if you're north of I-72 and near/east of I-55! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0xSVZixPlN — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 3, 2021

Thunderstorms Continue to Pack Strong Winds, Lightning in Western Suburbs

Thunderstorms that were moving over the western part of Illinois are moving into LaSalle, DeKalb and McHenry counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for the storms, which are moving to the northeast at 45 miles per hour.

If the storms intensify, the NWS says it will issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

The storms are packing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and wind gusts of up to 40 or 50 miles per hour.

Cubs Postpone Monday Game vs. Dodgers Due to Inclement Weather

As showers and thunderstorms approach the Chicago area, the Chicago Cubs have postponed their Monday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, the Cubs and Dodgers will play a split-doubleheader on Tuesday to make up the game. The first game will start at 1:20 p.m., with tickets from Monday’s game accepted for that contest.

The second game will start at 6:40 p.m., the original start time for Tuesday’s game. Both games will be seven innings, per MLB rules on doubleheaders during the 2021 season.

Special Weather Statement Issued for Far Western Suburbs

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for several areas Monday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms begin their approach.

According to the NWS, doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms stretching from Erie to Kewanee, moving to the northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Those storms have wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Small hail is also possible.

Locations potentially impacted include the Lee and Ogle County Fairgrounds, along with the cities of Dixon, Peru, LaSalle, Oregon, Sublette, and Steward.

Chicago Radar: Track Incoming Storms With Live Doppler 5

Timeline: What to Expect and When as Potentially Severe Storms Target Chicago Area

A cold front is pushing lines of showers and thunderstorms toward the Chicago area, and some storms could potentially be severe, according to forecast models and the National Weather Service.

It appears that most of the strong-to-severe storms could be centralized at the southern end of the NBC 5 viewing area, impacting LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties, but some strong storms have also begun to fire in northern areas as well, with frequent lightning, gusty winds and downpours possible.

