Live Blog: Tornado Warning Issued in Will County, With Severe Storms Pounding Area

Severe weather, bringing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and large hail, are pounding the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, sparking warnings and alerts throughout the region.

Some of the biggest hail is being reported in parts of Kendall, LaSalle and Grundy counties, with the National Weather Service warning of baseball-sized hail in some locations.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area:

3:19 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled; New Strongest Wind Gust Reported

A severe thunderstorm warning for Kendall County has been allowed to expire, along with northern LaSalle and northern Grundy counties.

A warning does remain in effect for northeastern Grundy County and for southeastern Kendall County, NWS says.

Meanwhile in Lisbon, located in Kendall County, a wind gust of 72 miles per hour was reported by a trained weather spotter, the strongest wind gust the area has seen with the storms.

3:15 p.m.: Tornado Warning Continues as Cell Shows Continued Rotation

The National Weather Service says that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is still showing rotation on Doppler radar, with a tornado warning in effect until 3:30 p.m.

The storm is located just to the southwest of Joliet, moving to the east at 45 miles per hour.

The storm will arrive in Ingalls Park at approximately 3:15 p.m., and in New Lenox and Manhattan approximately five minutes later.

3:06 p.m.: Tornado Warning Issued in Will County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for west-central Will County until 3:30 p.m.

At 3:03 p.m., a severe storm capable of producing a tornado was located north of Minooka, moving to the east at 45 miles per hour.

Doppler radar indicated rotation within the storm, according to NWS.

The storm will be near Joliet and Elwood around 3:10 p.m., near Crest Hill at 3:15 p.m., and near New Lenox, Manhattan and Ingalls Park at approximately 3:20 p.m.

2:58 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Five Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of five counties in northeastern Illinois, with wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour possible.

The warning includes eastern LaSalle County, southeastern Kendall County, all of Grundy and Will counties, and central Kankakee County, and will run until 4 p.m.

The storms, located on a line extending from eight miles to the northwest of Minooka to near Morris and Seneca, are moving east at 55 miles per hour.

People and animals outdoors could be injured by falling hail, and wind damage is possible to structures.

2:47 p.m.: Reports of Large Hail, Wind Damage Coming In From Across Area

As severe weather continues to move through the Chicago area, some southwestern suburbs are reporting wind gusts of nearly 70 miles per hour, along with tennis ball-sized hail.

According to trained weather spotters in Earlville, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, or the size of a lime, has been recorded in the area. Hail of that size can cause injuries to people and to animals, and can cause extensive damage to trees, roofs, siding and windows.

In Woodstock, located in McHenry County, hail approximately 1.5 inches in diameter, or the size of a golf ball, was reported by trained weather spotters.

In Libertyville, located in Lake County, 1.32 inches of rain were recorded as the storm moved through the area, leading to potential localized flooding in some spots. Gusty winds also downed tree branches and power lines in the area, according to NWS.

In Round Lake, hail up to an inch in diameter, around the size of a quarter, was reported.

In Spring Grove, located in McHenry County, nickel-size hail was reported by trained weather spotters.

In Amboy, located in Lee County, hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, approximately the size of a ping pong ball, was reported by trained weather spotters. Nearby Paw Paw also reported hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

In Compton, golf-ball size hail was reported during the height of the storms.

Gusty winds, some in excess of 70 miles per hour, are also possible with the storms Tuesday. In Wheeling, located in Cook County, a wind gust of 58 miles per hour was recorded as the storm moved through the area.

In Bull Valley, located in McHenry County, a trained weather spotter observed a wind gust of 68 miles per hour, officials said.

2:36 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for 3 Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Kendall, LaSalle and Grundy counties until 3:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, southern Kendall, northeastern LaSalle and northwestern Grundy County are included in the warning.

A line of storms, extending from Leland to Earlville, is moving to the southeast at 35 miles per hour, packing baseball-size hail and wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

Videos from social media show storms moving across the Chicago area, bringing damaging winds and large hail to some suburbs.

2:34 p.m.: More than 15,000 Customers Without Power, ComEd Says

An outbreak of severe weather Tuesday afternoon has left more than 16,000 customers without power, according to ComEd.

In Lake County alone, there are 8,177 customers without power as of 2:30 p.m. IN McHenry County, 4,481 customers are without power, and in Cook County, 3,376 are without power.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour have been reported in some locations, along with frequent lightning and large hail.

2:19 p.m.: More Than 200 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Department of Aviation says that 127 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, with another 83 cancellations at Midway due to severe weather.

Flight delays of nearly half an hour are being reported at O’Hare as well, according to officials.