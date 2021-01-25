Live Blog: Officials Prepare as Winter Storm Bears Down on Chicago

The Chicago area is expecting its most significant snowfall of the season on Monday evening, with 5-to-8 inches of snow possible in some locations.

Areas south of the city may still see some snow, but residents can also expect hazardous travel conditions because of icy precipitation in those areas, according to current forecast models.

Here are the latest weather headlines from Chicago and the rest of the state of Illinois:

Salt Spreaders, Snow Plows Set for Storm’s Arrival

City, county and state agencies are activating their fleets of snow plows and salt spreaders ahead of a winter storm that is expected to wallop the state Monday and into Tuesday.

Forecasts are calling for heavy snowfall across northern Illinois, with a winter storm warning in effect for much of the Chicago area, and for freezing rain, snow and hail in central and southern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect for far southern portions of the NBC 5 viewing area, as well as swaths of central Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Tollway, and the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation are mobilizing their fleets of snow vehicles to combat the storm, with salt spreaders and plows set to try to keep roads safe during the storm.

Track the Storm With Our Interactive Radar

You can track the storm with our interactive radar here, or on this page:

A Rough Timeline of Events Monday

Snow will slowly start to move into the area Monday afternoon, with winter storm warnings taking effect in northern Illinois and winter weather advisories taking effect in areas to the south of the Chicago area.

According to current forecast models, the snow is expected to spread into the Chicago area around 5 p.m., and will become moderate-to-heavy at times.

Areas south of Chicago can expect to see some snow, along with a light, icy precipitation mix, with up to one-tenth of an inch of ice possible in some locations, including Kankakee County.

The big issue with the storm in all areas will be the wind, which will cause limited visibility and hazardous driving conditions. The wind off of Lake Michigan could also cause lake enhancement of the snow, hitting Lake and Cook counties hard.

The snow and precipitation are expected to abate overnight in southern counties, but will likely continue well into Tuesday in Chicago and areas closer to Lake Michigan.

