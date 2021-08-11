Live Blog: First Round of Severe Storms Moves In, Thousands Still Without Power

With thousands still without power in the Chicago area following severe weather Tuesday night, another round of storms has sparked numerous watches and warnings across the same suburbs. And more is on the way.

Here's the latest on severe weather across the area:

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled for some counties

A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued until 1 p.m. CT in the Chicago area has been canceled for some counties.

The watch remains in effect, however, for LaSalle, Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Newton, Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Indiana counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Newton, southern Porter, southern Lake and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana until 12 p.m. CT.

Storm damage reported in several suburbs

Downed trees and debris could be seen in several suburbs as severe storms moved through Wednesday morning.

The city of Naperville reported downed trees were blocking the majority of Washington Street near Martin Avenue, just south of downtown.

"Crews are attempting to clear the debris, but a reopening time is not known at this time. Electric Utility crews are also responding. Please seek alternate routes," the city said in an alert to residents.

The following images from viewers shows some damage in Mendota, Crystal Lake, Mount Prospect, and Woodstock.

Photo from Joe Cicero shows trees down between Crystal Lake and Woodstock.

Photo shows storm damage in Mendota, Illinois. (Photo from Scott Anderson)

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in northwest Indiana, in Lake and Porter counties, until 11:15 a.m. CT.

The storms are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

The severe thunderstorms continue racing east with warning's now moving into NW Indiana. These storms can produce winds to 60 plus mph and torrential downpours with lightning. Stay indoors as these storms pass. NBC Chicago pic.twitter.com/OrIQn8Ey3B — Andy Avalos (@AndyAvalosNBC5) August 11, 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning for Cook, Lake, northern Kane, eastern Will and McHenry counties until 10:45 a.m.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook and eastern Will counties until 10:45 a.m.

The NWS issued an additional severe thunderstorm warning for Lake, northern Kane and McHenry counties until 10:45 a.m.

Track storms with Live Doppler 5

Track the system live using our Live Doppler 5 radar below:

Severe thunderstorm warning for Will, Kane, DuPage and northern DeKalb counties until 10:30 a.m.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Will, central Kane and DuPage counties until 10:30 a.m.

The NWS issued an additional severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Ogle, northern DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone counties until 10:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Kendall, Grundy and Kane counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued shortly thereafter for Kendall, northern Grundy and southern Kane counties, remaining in effect until 9:45 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch for much of area until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 12 counties in Illinois and four in northwest Indiana: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Will, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle in Illinois and Jasper, Newton, Porter, Lake in Indiana.

The severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 1 p.m., per the NWS.

The NWS said the storms bring a threat of 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, with damage to vehicles, trees and buildings likely.

80K Still Without Power After Storms Pummel Chicago Area, ComEd Says

More than 80,000 ComEd customers were still without power Wednesday morning after storms pummeled northern Illinois with ferocious winds reaching 60 miles per hour in some locations.

ComEd said on its website that it had deployed more than 700 crews to work around the clock to restore power. The utility said that based on the "history of similar storms of this size," it expects that 80% of outages will be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday while the remaining outages are likely to be restored by 3 p.m. Friday.

The utility announced Tuesday that it was opening its Emergency Operations Center and was positioning equipment and additional crews to combat power outages as the storms approached the area.

Customers are urged to call 1-800-EDISON1 if they see a downed power line, and to never approach downed power lines.

Customers can also text the word OUT to 26633 to report outages and to receive updates on when power will potentially be restored. Customers can also follow the company on Twitter @ComEd, or on Facebook for more information.

Heat advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday

As it did Tuesday, a heat advisory will again take effect Wednesday at 12 p.m. across the entire Chicago area, including northwest Indiana, and lasting through 7 p.m.

The NWS warns that a combination of hot temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, combined with high humidity, will make for dangerous conditions in which it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Two rounds of severe weather expected in Chicago area Wednesday

After the showers and storms Wednesday morning and early afternoon, forecasts show conditions will turn partly sunny, windy, extremely hot and humid before another band of showers and storms moves in yet again.

This round is expected to form late afternoon or evening in far northwest counties then slide southeast across the area through the evening, with some storms likely to be strong to severe.

Heavy rain, damaging winds to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Those storms will slide south of the area overnight before ending for still warm and humid conditions.