Line of Storms Sparks Tornado Warning in Iroquois County, Could Impact Far South Suburbs

A line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is beginning to fire in areas south of the NBC 5 viewing area, sparking several warnings as the line moves slowly northward.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Ford and Iroquois counties in Illinois until 3 p.m. Monday. A tornado warning is also in effect for northwestern Iroquois County until 3:15 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated rotation in a storm cell located near Ashkum at approximately 2:40 p.m. The storm is slowly moving to the east-northeast at 10 miles per hour, and will impact Interstate 57 between mile markers 290 and 294, just to the south of Clifton, Illinois and near the Iroquois County border with Kankakee County.

The line of storms, slowly moving to the north-northeast at 15 miles per hour, could pack wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, and could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the NWS alert.

Gilman, Clifton, Onarga, and Chebanse are among the communities in the line of the storms.

Atmospheric conditions in those areas could also be “favorable” for the development of funnel clouds, but the NWS sys that the funnels are unlikely to touch the ground and generally don’t pose a hazard to residents.

Those storms could potentially move northward and impact counties within the NBC 5 viewing area, including Grundy and Kankakee counties, but no watches or warnings are currently in effect.

The storms are expected to weaken as they approach Interstate 80, with scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms still possible through the evening and overnight hours.

The Chicago area could potentially see some rain early Tuesday morning, but most of the moisture and threat of storms will move off to the east by the noon hour, according to NBC 5 forecast models.

Wednesday will likely be dry and warmer, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s, but more showers and storms could occur on Thursday before things dry out for the weekend, according to extended forecasts.