Light snow, long-lasting Arctic blast to hit Chicago area this week

Sunday will start out with light snow across the Chicago area, but temperatures are going to drop and things will remain bitterly cold for an extended period.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, residents can expect occasional light snow throughout the day in the Chicago area, with very light accumulations possible.

In northwest Indiana, lake-effect snow could fall during the day, leading to approximately 1-to-3 inches of accumulation, according to forecast models.

The entire area could see some travel impacts thanks to gusty winds, which could blow around snow and lead to visibility issues or slippery roads, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to hit the mid-20s, but as the system bringing snow to the area starts to clear out, much colder temperatures will be in the forecast, causing readings to plummet in the evening hours.

Wind chills will fall below zero by mid-evening, and overnight could drop to 20-to-25 degrees below zero in some locations, leading to a cold weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Things could get so cold that residents could experience frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Temperatures Monday will struggle to hit 10 degrees across the area, and gusty winds will continue to keep the wind chill below zero throughout the day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

In fact, temperatures are expected to only rise into the teens for most of the week, with below-zero wind chills possible each night, according to forecast models.

Winds will finally start to ease on Wednesday and into Thursday, but warmer temperatures won’t really arrive until the weekend. According to current models, temperatures won’t rise above freezing again until next Sunday, with readings in the upper-30s or low-40s across the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.