Light Snow Expected in Chicago Area Through Early Afternoon, With More Possible This Week

Most residents in the Chicago area woke up to a somewhat unfamiliar sight on Sunday, as light snow continues to fall around the area, but more could potentially be in the forecast for midweek.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday’s snow has caused nearly one inch of accumulation at O’Hare International Airport, the first measurable snow in the city in more than a week. The snow also more than doubled the city’s total snow accumulation for the entire month of January, which is still well below average at just 1.3 inches.

That snow is expected to continue throughout the area for most of the morning hours, but should begin to taper off in the early afternoon, according to forecast models.

Accumulations of one inch or more of snow are possible in some locations, with slick spots on some untreated roadways as temperatures struggle to get above the freezing mark.

Flurries could continue into the evening hours, but most of the accumulating snow will be done falling by noon.

After that system clears out of the area, temperatures are expected to settle into the mid-30s on both Monday and Tuesday, but another disturbance could arrive by Wednesday.

While forecast models are still dialing in the trajectory that system could take, there is a possibility of accumulating snow that could impact travel conditions on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Peekaboo! We spot a curlicue. And that little circulation over the Pacific Northwest -- is going to evolve into our next weather maker. Let's talk about it!



A thread...



1/ pic.twitter.com/cp5viVt0PF — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 22, 2023

The NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor the situation throughout the week, and will update forecasts as the next system approaches.