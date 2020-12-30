Latest Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area as Winter Storm Comes to an End

As a winter storm winds down across the Chicago area, many areas are reporting several inches of snow left behind.
Some locations in northern Illinois saw a half-foot of accumulation.
Here are the latest totals reported as of midnight:
Boone County –
Capron: 5.3 inches
Cook County -
Bridgeport (Chicago): 2.5 inches
Elk Grove Village: 3 inches
Harwood Heights: 2.5 inches
Lincolnwood: 2.7 inches
Logan Square (Chicago): 2 inches
Midway Airport: 3.2 inches
Morton Grove: 2.5 inches
O’Hare Airport: 2.6 inches
Oak Lawn: 3 inches
Palatine: 3.6 inches
Park Ridge: 2.6 inches
Park Forest: 2 inches
Roselle: 2 inches
Schaumburg: 3.2 inches
DeKalb County –
Cortland: 2.3 inches
De Kalb: 1.6 inches
Genoa: 2.9 inches
DuPage County –
Bartlett: 3 inches
Bloomingdale: 3.7 inches
Carol Stream: 4.5 inches
Downers Grove: 2.8 inches
Elmhurst: 2.9 inches
Lombard: 3.5 inches
Midinah: 2.7 inches
Naperville: 3.5 inches
Westmont: 2.9 inches
Grundy County –
Carbon Hill: 3.8 inches
Morris: 3.5 inches
Kane County –
Batavia: 3.6 inches
Elgin: 2 inches
Geneva: 4.7 inches
Hampshire: 4 inches
North Aurora: 3.5 inches
St. Charles: 2 inches
Sleepy Hollow: 2.6 inches
Kankakee County –
Bonfield: 2.4 inches
Kendall County –
Aurora: 3.6 inches
Lake County (Illinois) –
Bannockburn: 1.3 inches
Buffalo Grove: 3.6 inches
Hawthorn Woods: 2.5 inches
Highland Park: 3 inches
Libertyville: 3 inches
Lindenhurst: 1.7 inches
LaSalle County –
Ottawa: 3.5 inches
Marseilles: 2 inches
Peru: 4 inches
McHenry County –
Bull Valley: 3.8 inches
Crystal Lake: 2.8 inches
Huntley: 3 inches
Lake in the Hills: 2 inches
Wonder Lake: 2.9 inches
Ogle County –
Hitt: 6 inches
Will County –
Boulder Hill: 3.8 inches
Homer Glen: 3.3 inches
Lakewood Shores: 2.5 inches
Joliet: 3.7 inches
Manhattan: 3.5 inches
Peotone: 2.6 inches
Romeoville: 4.2 inches
Winnebago County –
Loves Park: 6 inches
Rockford Airport: 6.2 inches
Roscoe: 5 inches
Winnebago: 5 inches
Lake County (Indiana) –
Hammond: 1.7 inches
Porter County (Indiana) -
Boone Grove: 2.2 inches
Valparaiso: 2 inches