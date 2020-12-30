Latest Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area as Winter Storm Comes to an End

As a winter storm winds down across the Chicago area, many areas are reporting several inches of snow left behind.

Some locations in northern Illinois saw a half-foot of accumulation.

Here are the latest totals reported as of midnight:

Boone County –

Capron: 5.3 inches

Cook County -

Bridgeport (Chicago): 2.5 inches

Elk Grove Village: 3 inches

Harwood Heights: 2.5 inches

Lincolnwood: 2.7 inches

Logan Square (Chicago): 2 inches

Midway Airport: 3.2 inches

Morton Grove: 2.5 inches

O’Hare Airport: 2.6 inches

Oak Lawn: 3 inches

Palatine: 3.6 inches

Park Ridge: 2.6 inches

Park Forest: 2 inches

Roselle: 2 inches

Schaumburg: 3.2 inches

DeKalb County –

Cortland: 2.3 inches

De Kalb: 1.6 inches

Genoa: 2.9 inches

DuPage County –

Bartlett: 3 inches

Bloomingdale: 3.7 inches

Carol Stream: 4.5 inches

Downers Grove: 2.8 inches

Elmhurst: 2.9 inches

Lombard: 3.5 inches

Midinah: 2.7 inches

Naperville: 3.5 inches

Westmont: 2.9 inches

Grundy County –

Carbon Hill: 3.8 inches

Morris: 3.5 inches

Kane County –

Batavia: 3.6 inches

Elgin: 2 inches

Geneva: 4.7 inches

Hampshire: 4 inches

North Aurora: 3.5 inches

St. Charles: 2 inches

Sleepy Hollow: 2.6 inches

Kankakee County –

Bonfield: 2.4 inches

Kendall County –

Aurora: 3.6 inches

Lake County (Illinois) –

Bannockburn: 1.3 inches

Buffalo Grove: 3.6 inches

Hawthorn Woods: 2.5 inches

Highland Park: 3 inches

Libertyville: 3 inches

Lindenhurst: 1.7 inches

LaSalle County –

Ottawa: 3.5 inches

Marseilles: 2 inches

Peru: 4 inches

McHenry County –

Bull Valley: 3.8 inches

Crystal Lake: 2.8 inches

Huntley: 3 inches

Lake in the Hills: 2 inches

Wonder Lake: 2.9 inches

Ogle County –

Hitt: 6 inches

Will County –

Boulder Hill: 3.8 inches

Homer Glen: 3.3 inches

Lakewood Shores: 2.5 inches

Joliet: 3.7 inches

Manhattan: 3.5 inches

Peotone: 2.6 inches

Romeoville: 4.2 inches

Winnebago County –

Loves Park: 6 inches

Rockford Airport: 6.2 inches

Roscoe: 5 inches

Winnebago: 5 inches

Lake County (Indiana) –

Hammond: 1.7 inches

Porter County (Indiana) -

Boone Grove: 2.2 inches

Valparaiso: 2 inches