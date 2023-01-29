Lake-Effect Snow Possible in Chicago Area, With Cooler Conditions Elsewhere

While Sunday will be mostly-dry across the Chicago area after several days of snowy conditions, it will be a bit cooler, setting the stage for a blast of Arctic air to arrive this week.

According to forecast models, the day will start out cloudy and cool across the region, with some western suburbs seeing wind chills in the single-digits to kick off Sunday.

Those readings will warm slightly, but air temperatures will remain below-average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s across the region.

There is still a possibility of lake-effect snow in parts of the area, with that event occurring in Lake and Cook counties in Illinois Sunday morning before shifting over to Lake and Porter counties in the afternoon as winds shift out of the north.

That will come to an end by the late-evening hours, with temperatures expected to drop overnight and into Monday morning. Highs to start the new work week are only expected to reach into the low-teens, and overnight lows into Tuesday will likely drop below-zero, according to forecast models.

Tuesday will once again see highs in the teens, but a slight warm-up should bump temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 20s by midweek.

Notably, the forecast for the week is largely on the sunny side, with few clouds and plenty of sunshine expected at least early in the week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information on the forecast.