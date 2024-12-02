Lake-effect snow possibility leads to winter weather advisory in NW Indiana

A winter weather weather advisory was issued for a portion of northwest Indiana, with the potential for lake-effect snow to create problems through the Tuesday morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory for LaPorte County went into effect on Monday afternoon, warning of potentially hazardous road conditions in the evening hours and early Tuesday.

LaPorte County was bracing for total snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches, with the heaviest snow expected east of U.S. 35. Ahead of the snowfall, authorities advised drivers to slow down and use caution -- and prepare for rapid changes in weather, visibility and road conditions.

"During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away," the NWS stated. "Visibilities can also vary greatly."

The winter weather advisory was issued as heavy snow pummeled parts of southwest Michigan, where a large pileup caused Interstate 94 to be shut down for hours.

While the majority of the Chicago area stood in the clear, lake effect snow was a possibility elsewhere in northern Indiana -- mainly northeastern Porter County.

Counties to the east in northern Indiana were preparing for greater snow accumulations, also the result of heavy lake effect snow. St. Joseph County, where a winter storm warning was issued through Tuesday morning, was expecting between 4 and 7 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

The highest snow totals -- of up to 10 inches -- were likely in Berrien and Cass counties in southwest Michigan, extending into northern Indiana along Interstate 80/90, meteorologists said.