Labor Day Weekend Will Start Warm, but Cooler Temps Are on The Horizon

Labor Day weekend is often considered to be the unofficial end of summer, and while it will certainly live up to that billing early in the weekend, a cool down could be on the way thanks to a front that will swing through the region.

According to current forecast models, warm temperatures will persist overnight Thursday and into Friday, and highs will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s across the area. Some locations could even hit 90 degrees, giving residents a dose of summer-like warmth to start the weekend.

Saturday could see slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s, but a front is also expected to move through the region in the afternoon or evening hours. That front could potentially cause some showers and thunderstorms up in Wisconsin, but models disagree on whether thunderstorms could occur in Illinois and Indiana.

Isolated storms could be possible through the evening and towards midnight, but as the front moves out, so will the threat of rain, according to forecast models.

On Sunday, temperatures will be significantly cooler, and skies will be just as sunny as ever. Highs in Chicago area are only expected to be in the low-70s, and pleasant conditions will dominate the forecast.

The big change for Sunday will come near the shores of Lake Michigan. As the low pressure system moves through the region, winds will shift behind it, sweeping down the lake and causing dangerous rip currents and high waves near area beaches.

The National Weather Service could potentially issue beach hazard advisories, putting a damper on plans for those hoping to take advantage of open Chicago beaches one more time this season.

While it remains unclear whether the currents will improve by the Labor Day holiday itself, temperatures will remain on the pleasant side, remaining in the low-to-mid 70s.

Temps will slowly start to warm through the upcoming work week, but the next serious chance of rain may not enter the forecast until next weekend.