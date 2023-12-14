It's almost winter in Chicago, but where's the cold air? Here's the surprising answer

Winter is just over a week away in the Chicago area, but with temperatures set to rise into the 50s this week, many residents may be wondering what has happened to the cold air we would typically see.

According to National Weather Service data, the average high temperature in Chicago around Dec. 14 is 37 degrees, with average low temperatures falling below 25 degrees overnight.

While Chicago has been close to normal in recent days, with highs in the upper-30s, most days have seen readings well above normal, including highs in the mid-50s last weekend and highs in the low-50s in coming days.

What’s the deal with the warmer weather? Where’s the cold air?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the cold air that would normally impact North America is actually trapped over Siberia by a powerful jet stream pattern in the northern Pacific Ocean, and if extended forecast models are to be believed, that air will be stuck on the other side of the North Pole for quite some time.

A phenomenon at work here happens when warm air near the Equator flows “downhill” toward colder air near the poles. When the distance between the air masses is short, the air speeds up with the Coriolis Effect, forcing the fast-moving air to turn right in the Northern hemisphere and giving us the Jet Stream.

Currently, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next 6-to-10 days throughout the lower 48 states, with the exception of far southern Florida.

That pattern could also include below-average precipitation as well, lowering the chances of a white Christmas in the upper Midwest.