It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area

While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead.

According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week.

"After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip to unseasonable warmth," the National Weather Service tweeted, noting that highs in the 40s and possibly even near 50 degrees were possible by late next week.

Wind chills Friday morning were between 35 and 40 degrees below zero.

Add to that, strong winds and continued cold will keep things bitter for both Saturday and Sunday. Air temperatures will struggle to break 10 degrees Fahrenheit both days, making for one of the chilliest Christmases on record in the Chicago area. With stronger winds persisting, the feels like temperatures will remain significantly colder and also continue the threat of blowing snow.

But after Monday, that all changes.

If temps rise to near 50 degrees, that could mark a 90-degree swing in feels-like temperatures a matter of days.