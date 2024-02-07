Chicago Weather

Is the air quality bad in Chicago today? Here's what to know

As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality level sat at "moderate," with a PM2.5 of 70

Chicago's air quality reached slightly elevated levels Wednesday, but why did that happen and how bad was it?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality level sat at "moderate," with a PM2.5 of 70.

"If you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors," the government air quality website AirNow reported.

The level isn't unusually high for the city, but it is higher than "good." And projections show it is expected to stay in the moderate range through Thursday.

So why is it elevated?

While no exact reason was given, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said iIt’s not smoke or high levels of ozone like we can get in warmer months."

"It may just be from common combustible air pollution that’s creating slightly higher levels of PM2.5," Jeanes said, noting uncertainty surrounding the topic. "The air has also been pretty stagnant lately with fog nearly every morning."

But things could improve soon.

"We have a windy day coming Thursday along with the chance of rain, so that should improve the air quality," he said.

To check the air quality level in your area right now, click here.

PM2.5 is an air pollutant also known as fine particulate matter.

In total, there are six categories: green, or good; yellow, or moderate; orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups; red, or unhealthy; purple, or very unhealthy; and maroon, or hazardous.

Daily AQI ColorLevels of ConcernValues of IndexDescription of Air Quality
GreenGood0 to 50Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.
YellowModerate51 to 100Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
OrangeUnhealthy for Sensitive Groups101 to 150Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
RedUnhealthy151 to 200Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PurpleVery Unhealthy201 to 300Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
MaroonHazardous301 and higherHealth warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

