Is the air quality bad in Chicago today? Here's what to know

Chicago's air quality reached slightly elevated levels Wednesday, but why did that happen and how bad was it?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality level sat at "moderate," with a PM2.5 of 70.

"If you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors," the government air quality website AirNow reported.

The level isn't unusually high for the city, but it is higher than "good." And projections show it is expected to stay in the moderate range through Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

So why is it elevated?

While no exact reason was given, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said iIt’s not smoke or high levels of ozone like we can get in warmer months."

"It may just be from common combustible air pollution that’s creating slightly higher levels of PM2.5," Jeanes said, noting uncertainty surrounding the topic. "The air has also been pretty stagnant lately with fog nearly every morning."

But things could improve soon.

"We have a windy day coming Thursday along with the chance of rain, so that should improve the air quality," he said.

To check the air quality level in your area right now, click here.

PM2.5 is an air pollutant also known as fine particulate matter.

In total, there are six categories: green, or good; yellow, or moderate; orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups; red, or unhealthy; purple, or very unhealthy; and maroon, or hazardous.