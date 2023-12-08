Is Chicago getting warmer? Here's a look at numbers for 2023 and where they rank

Scientists in the EU are already dubbing this year the hottest year on record after five consecutive months with record warmth across the globe, but how did that translate in Chicago?

Let's break it down.

First, let's look at what happened globally.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the global mean temperature from January through November 2023 is 2.63 degrees above the pre-industrial average (1850-1900), and 0.23 degrees higher than the same time period in 2016, currently the hottest year on record.

November 2023 was the warmest November on record, with an average surface air temperature of 57.6 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 1.53 degrees above the 30-year average.

Every month since June has been the warmest month on record globally. Here’s how the months in 2023 rank so far.

January: 7th warmest

February: 4th warmest

March: 2nd warmest

April: 5th warmest

May: 3rd warmest

June: Warmest

July: Warmest

August: Warmest

September: Warmest

October: Warmest

November: Warmest

With 2023 likely ending up as the hottest year on record, we now have the past 10 years making up the top 10 hottest years for the globe.

What about Chicago?

That’s globally. So let’s look at what kind of year we’ve had in Chicago.

So far we haven’t had any record-breaking months. We haven’t even had an individual month make the top 10. However every month this year has had an above-average mean temperature.

January was highest above-average month and ranked 11th for the warmest month of January. February was the second highest with the 2023 mean temperatures 6.1 degrees above average.

The average overall temperature in Chicago from January to November is 55.4 degrees, which is currently the warmest on record. However, our colder days in the next three weeks will likely lower that average at least a couple of degrees.

Temperatures are expected to be at or above average the rest of December, and if we just hit the average mean temperature mark for the month, 2023 will still end up in the top five warmest years for Chicago.

Here are the current warmest years for Chicago:

2012 1921 1931 1998 2021 2020 1953 1954 2017 1973

Our local climate may be hotter or colder than the mean global temperatures, but a big contributing factor is the warming of the oceans. El Nino is still expected to be active through this winter, and sea surface temperatures continue to be well-above average.