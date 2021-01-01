Interactive Radar: Track the Winter Storm With Live Doppler 5

An ice storm warning was issued for multiple Chicago-area counties as several others remain under a winter weather advisory with accumulating snow, ice and rain all expected to kick off the New Year.

The ice storm warning was issued for Kankakee, LaSalle and Grundy counties and remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight for DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. McHenry and Lake counties were added to that advisory later Friday morning.

Track the storm live in the player below and read more on the forecast here.