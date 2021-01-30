Interactive Radar: Track Snow in Your Community With Live Doppler 5

The second major snowstorm of the week is expected to hit the Chicago area beginning Saturday afternoon and threatens to cover the region with up to 9 inches of snow, possibly even more in some communities.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service went into effect at 3 p.m. for the following counties: Boone, McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and Will in Illinois as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana. The warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, warning of 3 to 7 inches of snow possible, with some locations seeing higher totals.

Track the storm live in the player below and read more on the forecast here.