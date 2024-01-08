Chicago Weather

Interactive radar: Track snow in your community as a winter storm heads toward Chicago

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

The first snowstorm of the year is slated to arrive in the Chicago area on Monday night, bringing heavy wet snow and creating possibly hazardous road conditions.

As the winter system approaches your area, you can track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us