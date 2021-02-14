winter storm warning

Interactive Radar: Track Snow as it Moves Through the Chicago Area With Doppler 5

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. for Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and several northwest Indiana counties

A major winter storm is slated to hit the Chicago area Sunday night, with some locations facing the possibility of a foot of snow or even more.

A winter storm warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday in Kankakee and eastern Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. The warning will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

All of Cook County will also be under a winter storm warning beginning at 3 a.m. Monday and running through noon on Tuesday.

Models vary widely because of the impact of lake-enhancement of the snow storm. If the snow is heavily influenced by the lake, then models, such as the HHR model showing up to 16 inches of snow in parts of Chicago, could come into play.

If the lake doesn't create huge snowfall totals, 4-to-8 inches of snow could still hit by Tuesday morning.

Track the storm live in the player below and read more on the forecast here.

