With wind chills as low as -30 possible during the early morning hours Wednesday, some schools in northwest Indiana have announced plans to switch to remote learning.

In Gary, Community School Corporation officials announced that classes will switch to e-learning on Wednesday, with students engaging in "synchronous learning with instructors."

Schools in Hobart will also go remote, according to officials.

Duneland Schools in Chesterton will delay their opening by two hours because of the cold. Valparaiso schools will also delay their opening by two hours.

In addition, Crown Point Community School Corporation in Crown Point, Indiana, said it would switch to a "distance learning day" for all students and all elementary child care sites will close "due to the forecasted low wind chill." The district also said all preschool classes were canceled.

Beginning Tuesday evening, a wind chill advisory will take effect across the entire Chicago area. The advisory is set to begin at 8 p.m. and continue through noon Wednesday.

Wind chill readings are poised to hit -15 to -25 degrees below zero with values of -30 degrees possible in some communities.

For those looking to see if their child's school will be closed due to the wind chills, the Emergency Closing Center tracks closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Simply go to the NBC Chicago homepage menu and under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

Find more school closing information here.