Winter Storm Live Updates: Brutal Cold, Blowing Winds Snarl Roads, Delay Trains, Flights

Dangerous wind chill temperatures across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana are expected to remain between -30 degrees and -40 degrees Friday as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect. The severity of the cold, coupled with high winds and blowing snow, prompted travel warnings, Metra delays, flight cancelations and treacherous roadways.

Live updates on temperatures, travel and storm tracking can be found in the text below.

7 a.m. The Chicago Transit Authority reported minimal service delays, but noted minor or residual delays on these lines:

Blue Line: Service is operating with minor delays due to track switching problems at Rosemont.

Brown Line: Service is operating with minor delays due to track switching problems at Barry.

Orange Line: Orange Line trains are running with residual delays following earlier track switching problems at Midway. Bus shuttles are replacing Blue Line service between Midway and Pulaski.

6:30 a.m. About 1,200 ComEd customers have been affected by outages throughout the storm, according to a live power outages map provided by the utility.

ComEd said it brought together 1,800 workers to respond to outages during the storm.

Here's what to do if your power goes out: "ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237)."

6 a.m. FlyChicago, a site that tracks real-time cancelations out of O'Hare and Midway airports, reported Friday morning that more than 500 flights out of both airports had been canceled, with 261 cancelations at O'Hare and 253 at Midway.

5:55 a.m. Public and private schools, as well as universities and day cares that weren't already closed for the holiday, announced closings Friday for extreme cold during the winter storm. Check Illinois and Indiana school closings here.

5:48 a.m. The South Shore Line issued this commuter alert: "Due to inclement weather, WB Tr 6 will not operate out of South Bend or Hudson Lake today, 12/23. Updates on today's remaining South Bend train service will be sent as they become available."

5:40 a.m. Metra noted its "Find Next Departure" feature might not reflect actual delay times as "the Metra train tracking system is experiencing problems."

"Please continue to monitor metra.com for current information. Updates will be posted," Metra said in a statement.

5:39 a.m. Chicago's NBC 5 Storm Team continues to track conditions across the area live in the video stream here, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures.

The interactive radar below shows a look at the snow.

5:35 a.m. Metra reported its tracking system was "experiencing problems" in some places, prompting delays on the Metra Electric line. See Metra's service alerts and delays here.

On Thursday, Metra announced it would operate with modified service on Friday because of the winter storm and advised customers to allow extra time if they need to travel.

5:34 a.m. How cold is it? Apparently cold enough to freeze an entire door top to bottom. This was the view from the National Weather Service's Chicago office.

4:52 a.m. "Absolutely frigid" wind chills clocked in at -37 degrees in Romeoville, -35 degrees in Wheeling and -36 degrees in Valparaiso, Indiana.

If you have to leave the house early this morning, even just to take the dog out, bundle up and wear multiple layer! It is absolutely frigid with wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero. Wind chills will generally remain between 30 and 40 below all day long! 🥶 #ilwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/WanqusHvc3 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 23, 2022

4:05 a.m. Drivers in northwest Indiana have seen some of the worst of the winter storm, and the state activated members of the Indiana National Guard to help. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police gave an update Friday morning on road conditions.

