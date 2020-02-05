Illinois Tollway Deploys Full Fleet of Snowplows For Overnight Snow

The Illinois Tollway is preparing for Chicago-area snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning by deploying its full fleet of 196 plows and more than 200 staff and supervisors per shift "to ensure that roadways are kept clear of snow and ice."

“We’re focused on keeping our customers safe throughout this storm by quickly removing snow and ice from our roads and by rapidly responding to any drivers who need assistance,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez in a statement.

Light snow is expected to start developing in southern counties Wednesday afternoon before gradually spreading north across the rest of the metro area into the evening. The snow will continue into the overnight hours, growing more moderate with windy conditions.

Alvarez said the Illinois Tollway is asking drivers to help the operation in a few ways:

slow down when driving

allow extra time to safely reach your destination

use caution and give snowplows extra room needed to keep the roads clear

If a vehicle becomes disabled, the driver should activate their hazard lights and dial *999 from a cellphone for assistance from Illinois State Police. Note the roadway you are using, direction of travel and nearest milepost or crossroad.

"For crashes involving property damage only, drivers should report the incident to 630-241-6800 ext. 5042 and continue driving," the Tollway said.