No, tornadoes aren't in Chicago's weather forecast Wednesday, but it may seem -- and sound -- like it as a statewide tornado drill is scheduled to take place late Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the drill is set to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The drill comes one week after rare February tornadoes struck parts of northern Illinois, and one day after monthly siren tests, which take place on the first Tuesday of every month.

The test is part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which will focus on various weather hazards each day of the week. Wednesday's will be tornadoes, but other days include lightning safety, hail and wind safety, flood safety and more.

So what can you expect during the test?

The annual test warning will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and many commercial radio and television stations, with a tone alarm beginning at 11 a.m.

"Residents should treat the drill as if it were an actual Tornado Warning," the NWS reported. "The purpose of the drill is to test everyone's readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds. The National Weather Service will issue a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) to NOAA Weather Radios to initiate the drill."

It wasn't immediately known if cell phones were also expected to sound during the alert.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watches

A watch is issued when conditions are such that a severe weather event, such as a severe thunderstorm, a tornado or a winter event like a blizzard, is possible.

Watches tend to be widespread over large areas, as the NWS uses them when the forecasted movement and location of a storm system is still uncertain.

When watches are issued, residents are urged to keep an eye on the forecast, and to prepare for the possibility of severe weather, taking extra precautions as needed.

Warnings

A warning is issued when a severe weather event is actively taking place. That can include a severe thunderstorm or a tornado, whether that tornado has been observed by trained weather spotters or has appeared as rotation on Doppler radar.

In the event of a warning, residents are urged to take shelter immediately, preferably in an interior room of a structure or in the basement if possible.