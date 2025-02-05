Illinois State University closes campus Wednesday afternoon due to winter weather

Illinois State University announced an early closure Wednesday as a wintry system threatened to bring hazardous conditions to parts of the region.

The school announced it planned to close campus at 4:30 p.m. "due to winter weather conditions."

ISU Emergency Alert: Due to winter weather conditions, ISU will close today, February 5, at 4:30 p.m. — IL State Univ Police (@ISUPolice) February 5, 2025

The entire Bloomington area was under a winter weather advisory Wednesday that continued through midnight.

It warned of freezing rain, especially near and north of Interstate 74, with ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

"The greatest threat of icing will be late afternoon and early evening," the alert stated.

A winter weather advisory was set to take effect Wednesday afternoon across all of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana as icy conditions threatened a large swath of the Midwest.

Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice could coat untreated roadways and sidewalks, along with power lines and tree branches.

The advisory will first take effect across areas south of Interstate 80, including LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. The advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. in the rest of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, and remain in effect until Thursday morning.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, anything more than one-tenth of an inch of ice can pose additional hazards, including power outages due to the weight of ice on power lines.

Travel could be impacted across the area, especially on untreated surfaces. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to ice buildup, as cold air can impact those surfaces from all angles, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, reducing speed and ensuring that tires are properly inflated. Pedestrians are also being urged to use caution, choosing proper footwear with rubber treads and taking shorter steps to allow for better balance on icy surfaces, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

