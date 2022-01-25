With wind chills as low as -30 possible during the early morning hours Wednesday, some schools in the Chicago area have announced plans to switch to remote learning.

Joliet Township High School District 204 said "due to weather concerns" the district will be switching Wednesday to an "emergency e-learning day" for both students and staff.

"This means that students complete assignments online and staff work from home," the district said in an alert on its website. "Students and staff should not report to school tomorrow except for maintenance staff who should check with their direct supervisor."

River Forest Community High School Corporation also announced an e-learning day Wednesday "due to the extreme cold."

"Assignments will be posted on Google Classrooms by 9am," a post on the school's website read. "Teachers will be available for support from 9-2pm. All athletic events and practices are still on tomorrow afternoon and evening."

Joseph Academy locations in both Des Plaines and Melrose Park canceled school "due to severe weather."

In addition, Crown Point Community School Corporation in Crown Point, Indiana, said it would switch to a "distance learning day" for all students and all elementary child care sites will close "due to the forecasted low wind chill." The district also said all preschool classes were canceled.

Beginning Tuesday evening, a wind chill advisory will take effect across the entire Chicago area. The advisory is set to begin at 8 p.m. and continue through noon Wednesday.

Wind chill readings are poised to hit -15 to -25 degrees below zero with values of -30 degrees possible in some communities.

For those looking to see if their child's school will be closed due to the wind chills, the Emergency Closing Center tracks closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

