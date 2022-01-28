Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Winter System Moves Through

A band of heavy lake effect snow made for difficult travel conditions in parts of the Chicago area Friday morning.

Drivers were urged to check conditions before heading out the door.

The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current winter conditions across the state.

Using a map, the site tracks which roadways are clear and which are partly, mostly or completely covered with ice or snow.

A winter storm warning took effect in Lake County, along with northern and central Cook County in Illinois, at 2 a.m., and will remain in effect through noon on Friday.

DuPage County and Southern Cook County in Illinois, as well as northern Lake County in Indiana, will remain under a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Friday.

If you must travel, IDOT recommends:

• Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

• Make sure your gas tank is full.

• Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.

• Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

• Carry a cellphone and dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

• Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.

• If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

• Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law.

IDOT provides regular updates on statewide road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.